News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stands at 301, after 12 new cases were confirmed.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 262.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that eight covid19 patients are currently hospitalised – three fully vaccinated and five unvaccinated.

The division said Tobago has 7,736 recovered patients.