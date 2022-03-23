Tobago has 251 covid19 deaths

Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

The number of new covid19 cases in Tobago has jumped from 38 on Monday to 65 on Tuesday, according to the latest report from the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

In a statement on Wednesday, the division said an unvaccinated individual also died from complications associated with the virus, pushing the island’s covid19 death toll to 251.

Saying there are now 486 active covid19 cases in Tobago, the division reported that 18 people are hospitalised, five of whom are fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,222 recovered patients on the island.