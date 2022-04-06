Tobago friends: Soca singer Blaxx given a raw deal

News

Blaxx. File photo/Jeff Mayers

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart’s contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainment landscape was never truly appreciated.

This was the contention of at least two of Stewart’s close friends, who paid tribute to the late soca artiste’s life on Tuesday night during a mini-celebration in Mason Hall, Tobago.

Stewart, 60, died on March 28 at the Arima District Hospital, where he had been warded after contracting covid19.

His funeral took place on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Businessman Kenneth “Shorty” Ottley, who organised the celebration, said he and Stewart were old friends.

“Blaxx was a good friend to me all of my years,” he said, adding they bonded over music and culture.

“When Blaxx was in Tobago, is by me he used to stay, and I had to do this (tribute) because of the good relationship we had.”

So strong was their friendship, Ottley said, he even accompanied Stewart on some of his performances in Miami and other destinations.

But he believes Stewart’s contribution to the entertainment industry was not fully appreciated.

“I keep saying that. It is not right. When somebody dies is not the time to celebrate for them. Honour them before.

“I always felt that Blaxx has been given a raw deal, and I call on the whole of TT to do better.”

Ottley said if it were up to him, he would make Stewart a national hero.

“He deserves that because he is the best singer in TT and outta this world.”

He said he could not just sit by and do nothing to commemorate Stewart’s life.

“So I take it up on my own, my children and my friends and said, ‘Let us do something and for Blaxx in Tobago. I want Trinidadians to know that Tobagonians appreciate Blaxx.’”

An emotional Keston Williams, who was also close to Stewart, regarded his passing as a great loss to the country.

Like Ottley, he also felt Stewart was never given his just due.

“I am just sorry to see now how he passed away, everybody seeing what he was worth. I always say doh let we have to die to show love to nobody. While we are living let us show love.”

Williams, who came to Tobago specifically for the celebration, described Stewart as irreplaceable.

“I doh see what they (Government) could really give to him. It eh have nothing to replace this.”

Saying he would miss him terribly, Williams said Stewart was not just a soca artiste but an entertainer.

“He coulda sing in any event, anywhere, anytime….He used to say, ‘Tallman, it eh have nobody could sing that music like me,’ and I used to laugh.”

He said Stewart also sang for free at some events “because he loved people and the people loved him.”

But Williams said he would not fly in God’s face.

“God is the greatest and I must say he (Stewart) will live on and his music has to live on.”