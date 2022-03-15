Tobago Fisherfolk warn: Brace for increase in fish prices

News

File photo: Fishermen cast nets in Speyside, Tobago. Photo by David Reid

President of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association Curtis Douglas has warned that consumers will have to pay more for fish if there is an increase in gasoline prices.

During Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Bon Air West Community Centre on March 8, Dr Rowley said the current high prices of oil on the world market would not insulate Trinidad and Tobago, as the country has been importing crude oil to refine it for export.

Owing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, oil and gas prices have been rising, though fluctuating, on the international market.

Rowley said if the government removes the subsidy, premium gasoline would go from $5.75 per litre to $7.58, super gasoline from $4.97 to $7.46 per litre, and diesel from $3.71 to $6.58 per litre.

He told the audience, “We will see how much funding we can find to take the pressure off the population, but they cannot be insulated completely. I don’t see the hike in oil prices as opening up volumes, because we are not producing the same levels as before.”

On the Tobago Updates morning show on Tuesday, Douglas said if the price of gasoline rises there will also be an increase in the cost of fish.

“At present, the average fisherman uses something like $180 for one jug of gas. With the price increase that we are seeing, that will be something like $360, because it means that we have to do more with less,” he said.

“So long time when we could have gone five miles and catch a good yield of about 500-600 pounds of fish, we have to go even further. We talking something like 25-30 miles we have to go to ensure that we have a good catch to pass it on to the public, wholesalers, retailers.

“So the price increase will affect the price…of fish for the public.”

FILE PHOTO: Curtis Douglas, president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association, is calling on the authorities to give the association a rescue boat.

However, Douglas believes the authorities could implement measures to prevent an increase in fish prices, particularly during the Lenten season.

He claimed Tobago fisherman have not received a gas rebate in over ten years.

“Our counterparts in Trinidad were receiving gas rebates, so they would have been able to control the cost of their fish.”

Douglas recalled THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine had raised the issue with Rowley at one of their meetings.

“Once Tobago gets that gas rebate, we will now be able to have a more stable and controlled fish price at $30 a pound, roughly. We can also pass that on – but fisherfolk in Tobago do not get that gas rebate. So the pressure comes on Tobagonians. When they do things in Trinidad, they don’t necessarily consider or think about Tobago.”

Douglas said Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin and assistant secretary Nigel Taitt are working to ensure fishermen get the gas rebate.

“Once that could be signed off, it will really ease the burden on Tobagonians.”

He argued Tobagonians should not be paying $40 or $45 for a pound of fish.

‘This is the land of fish. The entire Tobago community is raised by fish.”

Douglas said the price of fish would also be reduced significantly if boats were outfitted with electric engines, “because obviously we will be using less.

“So having gas rebates and sustainable engines or machines will ensure that we ply our trade without any pressure, and that could be passed on to the consumer after we finish catching our fish.

“We have to protect our food stock in Tobago and try to eliminate the soaring cost of fish on this island.”