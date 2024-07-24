Tobago fisherfolk must submit oil-spill claims by August 5

News

In this file photo, remnants of an oil spill scars the shoreline of the Scarborough waterfront, in Tobago on February 10. – Photo by Corey Connelly

FISHERFOLK and other related stakeholders who incurred losses as a result of the February 7 oil spill must submit their claim forms to the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development by August 5.

In a release on July 24, the division said the process is being administered by the Oil Spill Relief Committee (OSRC), chaired by Allan Stewart, director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency.

The THA, by executive council minute 277, dated May 22, established OSRC under the division for the period May 1-July 31.

The division said the primary aim of the Tobago OSRC is to provide relief to the local fishing industry – fishermen, fish vendors, boat owners, and crew members severely affected by this environmental disaster.

To this end, it said the OSRC is doing a damage assessment and needs analysis to comprehensively understand the extent of the damage and the needs of affected parties.

The spill came from an overturned barge, the Gulfstream, found off the coast of Cove.

Those wishing to make a claim for relief must provide documentation, which should contain a description and/or photographs of the damaged item, date and type of damage sustained, proof of ownership (bills, receipts, invoices, or bills of sale), value of the item at the date of loss or damage, insurance certificates and/or claims for loss of income.

They must also provide proof of engaging in fishing, fish vending or other related activities, a statement detailing how the loss was incurred and proof of income before the loss (by way of deposits, tax payments, loan payments, general expenditure).

The division said claim forms can be collected at its Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries, Milshirv Administrative Complex, corner Milford and Shirvan Roads or at the Tobago Emergency Management Agency’s (TEMA’s) office, Fairfield Complex, Bacolet.