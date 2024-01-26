Tobago Festivals Commission releases Carnival itinerary

News

In this 2020 file photo by David Reid, NGC Steel Xplosion members perform at THA Pan Champs at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

AFTER WEEKS of anticipation, the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd has released the island’s carnival itinerary.

It was posted on the commission’s Facebook page on January 24.

The itinerary came days after Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced in a live video that there would be several changes to this year’s festival.

For example, he said there would be no Afro Queen show in February.

He said Tobago was in a “transitioning position… meaning that we are preparing Tobago to refine its February product to one where we can take advantage of elements in the market that are now being dominated by Trinidad carnival.”

Augustine said the focus will be on marketing for domestic tourists.

The itinerary contains several major events, including the inter-department personality and calypso competition on February 1, the national medium band Panorama final on February 4 and the THA Pan Champs on February 6.

These events are being held at the Parade Grounds of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.Also on the itinerary are the TUCO Junior Calypso Monarch on February 9 at the Goodwood Secondary School and the Kiddies Carnival on February 10 in Scarborough.