Tobago family of 7 evicted after ignoring court order

The Silk Cotton Trace home of the family of seven who were evicted on Thursday morning by the Commissioner of State Lands, to make way for the expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport. – Photo by David Reid

KERRY Ann King Alexander and her family of six got a rude awakening early on Thursday when officials from the Commissioner of State Lands and police evicted them from their home in Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord.

The family, which owned a two-storey apartment building with an attic, lived on the spot for more than 17 years. They were supposed to have vacated the premises on September 15.

On September 9, the High Court gave the go-ahead for the State to continue acquiring lands at Crown Point and surrounding areas for the expansion of the $1.2 billion airport project.

This meant that the families living in Zone D of the site earmarked for acquisition had to vacate their properties to accommodate the project.

On that day, the court dismissed the applications made by occupiers of the land needed for the construction of the new airport terminal, including applications for an injunction.

The applicants, who had asked for an additional six months, were Horace Henry, Beverly Henry, Arlon Alexander, Owen Melville, Cole Percy and Daniel Mc Dougal.

However, the court had ordered the State to provide rental support between $15,000 and $48,000 to five of the claimants and to provide storage for six months, to March 10, 2023, for six of the complainants at the Nipdec warehouse in Shaw Park or any other location.

On Thursday, Alexander said officials from the Commissioner of State Lands’ office, police and others, entered their premises shortly before 6 am.

“At 5.45 am, we were sleeping and just heard people banging down the door, saying they came to take possession of the property. They entered and began to take stuff out of the house,” she told Newsday.

Alexander said TTEC also cut off power to the building.

She said after the workers removed all of the appliances and items from the house, they put a lock and “No Trespassing” sign on the gate.

Alexander, who has five children ranging in age from four to 27, said her family found a place to live close by, but gave no further details. She said she was supposed to receive guests at the apartment building in November.

“But those plans have to change now because I have to go.”

Alexander said the family had not yet completed their negotiations with the State. “We didn’t settle, didn’t finish. Them just say they put something in the court. But we can’t access it yet because there is a process to get it.”

Alexander said she knew she had to move and was in the process of doing so. Neither Chief Secretary Farley Augustine nor Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James could be reached for comment on Thursday.