Tobago emergency agency: Most reports about fallen trees

A fallen tree caused by strong winds associated with Hurricane Beryl blocks Shirvan Road in Tobago on July 1. – Photo by Visual Styles

AS of 7.30 am on July 1, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) had received eight reports of incidents caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The agency’s director Allan Stewart said most of the reports were of fallen trees, one of which blocked a major road in Arnos Vale.

“We also have a fallen tree in the Campbelton area of Charlotteville that is causing a disruption,” he said.

Stewart said the weather conditions were intensifying.

“We can see the kicking up of the winds. They are getting more intense as the system moves further to the west.”

He said the eye of the system was just northeast of Charlotteville, about 18-20km.

TEMA later said it had also received reports of electricity fluctuations in villages on the eastern and northern side of the island, including Concordia, Castara, L’Anse Fourmi, Belle Garden and Speyside. Fluctuations also were reported in Crown Point.

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke posted a video from his home in Moriah in which he thanked God for his mercies.

“The area is pretty much safe, minor things. Nothing really serious and I give God thanks and praise for that because a storm is a serious thing,” he said.

Duke believes the worst of the storm has gone.

“From my viewing of the storm, most of it is going to hit Grenada. I am not a weatherman but most of these things are on the worldwide web and if you have a desire for knowledge then you are going to find it.”

He said the hurricane has given Tobago some much needed rain and some wind, “not so much as to destroy anything on my side.”

Duke said when the hurricane passes, he intends to visit his electoral district of Roxborough/Argyle to see how the villagers fared.