Tobago Easter occupancy rates dependent on CAL flights

News

Visitors at Pigeon Point, Tobago. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS –

TOBAGO hoteliers are desperately hoping for an increase in flights between Trinidad and Tobago for the upcoming Easter weekend.

President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James told Newsday on Wednesday that while he doesn’t want to pre-empt how the occupancy rates would look in 2022, he believes they will be heavily dependent on whether or not Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) decides to increase its capacity on the airbridge.

“It’s too early to say how the bookings are looking at this time, but we are wondering if more flights would be added to accommodate those that are willing to come to Tobago.”

The Caribbean Airlines website shows there are eight flights to and from Tobago daily.

“We are losing bookings because we don’t have flights between Trinidad and Tobago…We also need a longer schedule for the ferry service, so that people can have the opportunity to plan their Tobago trips earlier –at least three months ahead.”

He almented, “Occupancy remains low and will not increase until we get additional flights,” adding, “There is interest to come to Tobago but…people are unable to get here.

“My members are not giving me their figures yet. because everybody is annoyed about this.”

He said the association has had several discussions with the Tobago House of Assembly on resolving this matter.

The island’s accommodation sector enjoyed 79.1 per cent occupancy over the Easter weekend in 2021. It’s reported that over 50,000 people went to Tobago over that Easter weekend, and villas were almost completely booked.