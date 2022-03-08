Tobago East taxis agree to $1 increase

Tobago

Residents of eastern Tobago will soon have to dig deeper in their pockets to pay for public transport, as fares are set to increase by $1.

President of the Windward Taxi Drivers Association Bindley DeCoteau said fares on the route will be increased from April 1.

Speaking with Newsday, DeCoteau said the decision was taken during a meeting of members of the Tobago Taxi Drivers Association on Monday.

“We had a meeting with all the other taxis’ presidents in Tobago and we came up with the idea that the fare would be raised by $1. As the existing fare used to be before, it would raise by $1, from Bacolet to Charlottleville, Bloody Bay, L’Anse Fourmi (and) Moriah.”

At present, customers travelling in that area pay between $8 and $13.