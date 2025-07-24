Eliz­a­beth Gon­za­les

Mar­jorie Har­ry Orr died from blunt-force in­juries sus­tained in a crash that sent her car plung­ing in­to the Rich­mond Riv­er, To­ba­go last Sat­ur­day.

A post-mortem con­duct­ed to­day at the Scar­bor­ough Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal found the 71-year-old suf­fered mul­ti­ple rib frac­tures and bi­lat­er­al pneu­moth­o­rax­es – col­lapsed lungs on both sides of the chest – con­sis­tent with blunt trau­ma from a road traf­fic ac­ci­dent.

She was a pas­sen­ger in the ve­hi­cle dri­ven by her hus­band, Thomas Orr, who sur­vived. The cou­ple was on their way to a church event when an­oth­er ve­hi­cle struck them along the Rich­mond main road.

Orr, 78, told Guardian Me­dia the im­pact spun his car, broke a guardrail, and pushed the ve­hi­cle over the edge.

“I saw just a patch of gold com­ing down the road. I didn’t have time to stop,” he said. “The car hit me, spun me around, broke the rail, and the car lin­gered for a lit­tle while be­fore go­ing over.”

Passers­by pulled the cou­ple from the sub­merged ve­hi­cle, but Mar­jorie was un­re­spon­sive. She was lat­er pro­nounced dead.

She was a moth­er, grand­moth­er, and a re­spect­ed Bap­tist spir­i­tu­al leader. The crash oc­curred on the same week­end as her grand­child’s birth­day.

Orr said he is still con­fused by pub­lic claims that both dri­vers moved off at the same time. “At no time did I stop,” he said. “Be­cause, ma’am, let’s face it, if both of us are dri­ving, both of us stop, both of us pro­ceed at the same time—that force of im­pact, does that make sense?”

De­spite his grief, Orr said he is will­ing to meet the oth­er dri­ver.

“We can’t bring back Margie, but the truth mat­ters.”