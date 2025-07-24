PM denies CEPEP, URP contract cuts triggered security threat behind SoE Farley happy with THA’s effort on crime reduction Rajaee Ali charged with possession of prohibited items in prison Today in History: August 5, Nelson Mandela arrested Judge orders cops to charge or release dentist held in Karim kidnapping probe PM Kamla defends CoP’s appointment
Local News

Tobago crash victim died of blunt force trauma, post-mortem confirms

07 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

Eliz­a­beth Gon­za­les

Mar­jorie Har­ry Orr died from blunt-force in­juries sus­tained in a crash that sent her car plung­ing in­to the Rich­mond Riv­er, To­ba­go last Sat­ur­day.

A post-mortem con­duct­ed to­day at the Scar­bor­ough Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal found the 71-year-old suf­fered mul­ti­ple rib frac­tures and bi­lat­er­al pneu­moth­o­rax­es – col­lapsed lungs on both sides of the chest – con­sis­tent with blunt trau­ma from a road traf­fic ac­ci­dent.

She was a pas­sen­ger in the ve­hi­cle dri­ven by her hus­band, Thomas Orr, who sur­vived. The cou­ple was on their way to a church event when an­oth­er ve­hi­cle struck them along the Rich­mond main road.

Orr, 78, told Guardian Me­dia the im­pact spun his car, broke a guardrail, and pushed the ve­hi­cle over the edge.

“I saw just a patch of gold com­ing down the road. I didn’t have time to stop,” he said. “The car hit me, spun me around, broke the rail, and the car lin­gered for a lit­tle while be­fore go­ing over.”

Passers­by pulled the cou­ple from the sub­merged ve­hi­cle, but Mar­jorie was un­re­spon­sive. She was lat­er pro­nounced dead.

She was a moth­er, grand­moth­er, and a re­spect­ed Bap­tist spir­i­tu­al leader. The crash oc­curred on the same week­end as her grand­child’s birth­day.

Orr said he is still con­fused by pub­lic claims that both dri­vers moved off at the same time. “At no time did I stop,” he said. “Be­cause, ma’am, let’s face it, if both of us are dri­ving, both of us stop, both of us pro­ceed at the same time—that force of im­pact, does that make sense?”

De­spite his grief, Orr said he is will­ing to meet the oth­er dri­ver.

“We can’t bring back Margie, but the truth mat­ters.”

Support us

Related News

04 August 2025

Arjoon: Tariffs risk export and forex loses but T&T better position than some rivals

24 July 2025

Griffith feels vindicated after Life Sport court ruling

27 July 2025

Belize government condemns all acts of sexual violence against children

29 July 2025

Man fatally shot outside Penal bar