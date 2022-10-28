Tobago cops watching troublemakers for carnival

News

Acting Snr Supt Earl Elie, head, guard and emergency branch, left, Tobago’s Snr Supt Junior Benjamin, centre, and Snr Supt Oswain Subero of the Inter agency Task Force, at the Shirvan Police Station on Friday. Photo by David Reid

Tobago police are keeping a close eye on repeat offenders during the island’s inaugural carnival celebrations, which officially started on Friday and ends on Sunday.

In a joint press conference hosted by Tobago’s Snr Supt Junior Benjamin, Snr Supt Oswain Subero of the Inter agency Task Force (IATF) and acting Snr Supt Earl Elie, head, guard and emergency branch, at Shirvan Police Station on Friday afternoon, the officers vowed to do all in their powers to keep the festivities incident free.

Over the past two weeks, a team of officers from the Mounted branch, IATF, guard and emergency branch and air support unit were stationed in Tobago to assist with increased patrols and other police operations.

Benjamin said, “We would be looking at our priority offenders. All those involved in firearms, robberies, drugs, larceny offences, we are targeting these persons and we are looking and ensuring that safety and security must be a priority in Tobago.

“We are having a J’Ouvert celebrations, people are going to see the police will be out doing exercises, searching vehicles and persons coming in, because we want you to know you can feel safe going and coming.”

He encouraged all visitors to reach out to any police officer or visit any police station for help.

“We are begging you to stay in groups and if you have any problem, contact any police stations – we are here to enhance public safety.”

Benjamin said there are areas for policing to improve, even though the island has a high detection rate and solve rate.

“We realise murders have escalated; where we have nine murders, five of which have been solved. Our detection rate is nearly 55 per cent, which means one out of every two murders is solved.

“This is one of the highest of all divisions.”

He said four of the nine murders happened as a result of altercations, two from domestic violence, one gang-related and two happened after robberies.