Tobago cops search for two bandits

Tobago

A MANHUNT is underway by Tobago police for two suspects while a third man remains warded at hospital under police guard following a robbery incident on Saturday night.

Police sources said that at 8.30 pm, three gunmen entered Eat Time Chinese Restaurant on Shirvan Road and demanded valuables from two employees. The workers handed over an undisclosed sum of cash.

After a report was made, Shirvan Road police officers responded and caught one of the suspects who was still fleeing from the area. A struggle ensued between the suspect and one of the officers.

The officer fired shots and the man managed to escape with the officer’s TTPS-issued firearm.

The suspect was found a short distance bleeding from gunshot wounds and the officer’s firearm was recovered. The other two suspects remained at large up to press time. Investigations are ongoing.