The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is confirming that five persons have been charged with the murder of Aleivon Nurse, alias “Crime Boss”, which occurred at Providence Road, Les Coteaux, Tobago, on Friday July 3rd, 2020.
Tobago cops say all murders for 2020 solved
Sun Aug 23 , 2020
You May Like
Tobago cops say all murders for 2020 solved
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is confirming that five persons have been charged with the murder of Aleivon Nurse, alias “Crime Boss”, which occurred at Providence Road, Les Coteaux, Tobago, on Friday July 3rd, 2020.
Tobago cops say all murders for 2020 solved
Sun Aug 23 , 2020