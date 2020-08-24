Tobago cops say all murders for 2020 solved

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) is con­firm­ing that five per­sons have been charged with the mur­der of Aleivon Nurse, alias “Crime Boss”, which oc­curred at Prov­i­dence Road, Les Coteaux, To­ba­go, on Fri­day Ju­ly 3rd, 2020.