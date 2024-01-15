Tobago CivilNET survey to end on January 20

News

Rodney Piggott, chair of Tobago CivilNET. –

A survey conceptualised by Tobago CivilNET to gauge the performance of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to end on January 20.

The organisation’s members are hoping that Tobago residents, particularly those between the ages of 16-29, will participate fully in the survey by sharing their opinions and thoughts about the work of their elected representatives. It was launched on December 18, 2023.

In a statement, CivilNET said the survey, which covers the period December 2022-December 2023. is available online at tinyurl.com/RateTHA2023.

If an individual has a library card, he or she can visit their local library to access the computers. Tobago CivilNET will also facilitate paper survey once a request is made to [email protected].

“To gather the opinions and perceptions of Tobago residents, we will employ both online and paper surveys. In this way, we hope to give enough of those without access to online the same opportunity to participate,” it said.

The organisation said participation is 100 per cent anonymous.

“None of the participant identifiers, such as IP address, e-mail, phone number, or name, will be tracked or stored. As such, the integrity of the participants to submit only one entry is relied upon to ensure that this survey continues to evolve into a reliable tool to capture the opinions and perceptions of the residents of Tobago, towards and about those we elect and rely on to manage Tobago for the benefit of the island.”

Tobago CivilNET said since the re-establishment of the THA in 1980, citizens have been writing in the newspapers, calling into radio stations, appearing on television, and, more recently, using social media to comment on the performance of their THA executives, the various divisions, and the THA as a whole.

But it said before last year, when the fist survey was launched, there did not appear to be any written record of Tobago residents’ opinions and perceptions about the annual performance of the THA over the past 42 years.

“This second annual survey for the period December 2022-December 2023 continues the effort to fill this void, as well as to serve as a reminder to all residents of Tobago, that civil society (both as groups and individuals) play a critical role in our island’s development and that our right to vote comes with our responsibility to ensure good governance from those elected or nominated to represent us.”