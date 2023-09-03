Tobago CivilNET launches survey on autonomy, self-governance

News

TOBAGO CivilNET has launched a survey to gauge people’s views about autonomy and self-governance.

In a release on Friday, the organisation said the Towards Autonomy Survey, which ends on September 22, seeks to foster awareness, promote understanding and encourage consensus on the path towards Tobago’s autonomy.

“It also aims to give a voice to Tobagonians from all walks of life, ensuring that their opinions and aspirations contribute to shaping how the island’s future unfolds in this regard,” it said.

Saying the survey comes at a pivotal moment in Tobago’s history, CivilNET said on completion, the findings will be revealed and assessed.

The analysis will take into consideration the respondents’ awareness and knowledge of autonomy and self-governance, their understanding of the Constitutional Amendment and Tobago Self-Governance Bill and its implications and their perception of the importance of autonomy and what must be done to accomplish it.

CivilNET urged Tobagonians to participate in the survey.

“Your opinions matter, and your voice is essential in this crucial conversation.”

People can access the survey at https://tinyurl.com/TobagoAutonomy.