Tobago Chalkie among 11 finalists for October carnival calypso monarch

Tobago Chalkie at the 2020 Calypso Fiesta at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre. FILE PHOTO

CALYPSONIAN Alex Gift, aka Tobago Chalkie, who was charged with possession of a gun and ammunition on October 2021, is among 11 calypsonians who will come up against reigning October carnival monarch Nicole Thomas in the finals of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation’s (TUCO’s) Calypso Monarch competition.

It takes place on October 21 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

TUCO’s Tobago zone released the names of the finalists on Monday.

Alex Gift (Tobago Chalkie) – The Feud

Ayesha Nichols – Bring Back The Sweetness

Caston Cupid – Straight From the Heart

Collin Mc Millan – Find Your Purpose

Delanie Baynes – Doh Spoil The Good Vibes

Dillon Thomas (Dilly Suede) – It Wasn’t Me

Giselle Fraser (GG) – Going Down Fighting

Janelle Winchester-Moore (Jay Soul) – The Tobago I know

Roslyn Reid – The Season For Calypso

Wendell Frederick (Excite) – Stop Abuse The Children

Wendy Garrick – Keep Yuh Head Up