Tobago Carnival calendar of events released

News

A masquerader, left, dances with a dame Lorraine at the Tobago Carnival launch on Wednesday at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – David Reid

Under the theme Ritual, Revelry, Release, a preliminary schedule for the Tobago Carnival, scheduled for October 28-30, has been released.

The calendar was revealed to the media at a launch on Wednesday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Over 30 private events are also listed from September 25-October 30.

Additionally, the event logo was launched, as well as the website, which has since gone live at www.welcometobago.com.

The calendar includes five main events hosted by the Tobago House of Assembly: Pan in the Gayelle (October 28), J’Ouvert, Night Mas, Emerge Carnival Masquerade Gala (October 29), culminating with Parade of the Bands (October 30).

There are also a number of private events.

Tobago Carnival preliminary calendar of events

September 25 – Soaked at Roxborough

October 1 – Dream at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex

October 22 – The Hideout at the Argyle Waterfall

October 23 – Revel on the Harbour Master

October 26 – Waddap Wednesday at Canoe Bay

October 27 – Pink Brunch (venue to be announced)

October 28 – Pan in the Gayelle

October 28 – Floats and Bikinis on the Harbour Master

October 28 – Daylight (venue to be announced)

October 28 – Finesse on board the Embassy.

October 29 – J’Ouvert

October 29 – Night Mas

October 29 – Emerge Carnival Masquerade Gala

October 29 – Mud Festival in Crown Point

October 29 – TUCO Tobago Lime at Tropikist Hotel

October 29 – Soiree (venue to be announced)

October 30 – Parade of the Bands