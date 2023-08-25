Tobago Carnival activities to be held in Scarborough

News

Mas character Geronimo Warrior during the Plymouth, Tobago street parade on July 23. Tobago Carnival is scheduled for October 28-30. – FILE PHOTO/David Reid

ACTIVITIES for Tobago’s second annual Carnival, which runs from October 27-29, will be centralised in the capital city – Scarborough.

Dr Charleston Thomas, technical adviser in the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, made the announcement on Thursday during a stakeholder consultation for residents of the district and its environs at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Dr Charleston Thomas

Thomas was accompanied by Antonia Thomas and Patrice Fraser, who both work with the Tobago Festivals Commission.

He said the division has already held discussions with promoters, bandleaders and service providers.

Thomas added they have tried unsuccessfully to meet with cultural groups on two occasions. But he said the groups will be included in the planning process.

“We are trying to do the planning of Carnival this year a little differently to how we did it last year. So part of the process is really constant engagement with the public,” he told stakeholders, including bandleader Tele Cruz, cultural activist Annette Nicholson-Alfred and businessman David Maharaj.

But he noted all of the events, including J’Ouvert, will take place in Scarborough.