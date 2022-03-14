Tobago businessman humbled by national award

Tobago

Mc Donald Greene

Tobago businessman Mc Donald Green says he is both humbled and grateful after receiving the Chaconia medal (silver) at the National Awards for 2021 at President’s House, St Ann’s, last Wednesday.

Green, managing director of Caroline Investments Co Ltd, was awarded for his contribution to the development of business on the island.

He said being the recipient of any award for something he has been passionate about since childhood brings a tremendous feeling of gratitude.

However, Green, who has served on several boards, including the Tobago Regional Health Authority, said he never felt he would have received a national award.

“The national award was not on my radar or even in my wild imaginings, as I always enjoy working and equally enjoy the results when the outcome is favourable. I am thankful to the persons who nominated me for this prestigious award for which I am very grateful,” he said.

Describing himself as resourceful, Green recalled he was introduced to business by his father Siebert Greene and late grandmother Caroline Dalrymple, who passed away some years ago at the age of 103.

“As a youth growing up in Scarborough, I sold fruits, cocoa and copra, while I attended Scarborough Methodist School.”

He said that experience laid the foundation for his career in business.

“I would not forget my early entrepreneurship days and how much I learned about savings and cash flows, productivity and efficiency, discipline, material, labour and equipment.”