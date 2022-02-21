Tobago Business Chamber: Lifting beach time limits will boost business

News

Store Bay beach in Tobago.- PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

The Tobago Business Chamber says the Government’s decision to remove the time restrictions for people to be at beaches and rivers will help to promote greater business activity as the island’s economy slowly reopens.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement on Saturday at the ministry’s virtual covid19 media briefing.

He said the existing covid19 health protocols are still in effect, including no consumption of alcohol, gathering in groups over ten and loud music.

In a WhatsApp voice note on Monday, the chamber’s president Martin George said the Tobago Business Chamber always supported “any initiative which fosters greater business activity and the reopening of the economy for Tobago.”

He said this included extended hours for the beaches. With the removal of the time limit, George believes more Trinidadians will be willing to come to Tobago for a weekend.

“They will be able to enjoy themselves with their families, for a week, to stay at a villa, a hotel, a guesthouse. So of course these are things that are pluses for us and we see this as a positive step.”

George said the chamber also welcomed the decision to allow unvaccinated children 12 and under to accompany their parents at safe zones. The government’s policy had previously prohibited children from doing so.

“In terms of your restaurants, to be able to have your children with you is great, because most times you may want to go out for a family meal, and if it is that the kids under 12 have to stay home, and it’s only the parents or those who are vaccinated (who can go out), then that creates a divisiveness that is not good for business or even for families.’

“So, I think that is definitely a welcome move and a step in the right direction.

Again he said the chamber supported such an initiative “because it fosters greater business activity and greater inclusivity.”

The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) said on Saturday it supported both changes.

THTA vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James said safe zones for children under 12 in Tobago had been a grey area since the Government announced the initiative some months ago.

But she said the association’s president Chris James had written recently to Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell seeking clarification on it.