Tobago Budget Day next Monday

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. – THA

Budget day for Tobago is June 26th.

This announcement was made on Thursday by THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Farley Augustine as he addressed the 19th sitting of the 2021-2025 session of the Assembly at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough.

According to Augustine, the 2023-2024 THA fiscal package will be presented in the Assembly Legislature from 10 am. The debate, he said will take place on take place subsequently on Thursday June 29th at 10a m.

By law, the THA is required to present its draft estimates to Central Government by June 30 annually for inclusion in the national budget.