Tobago-born Hollywood actor celebrates Rwandan citizenship

Tobago-born Hollywood actor Winston Duke is now a Rwandan.

Duke, known for his role as M’baku in Marvel’s Black Panther, Wakanda Forever and Avengers movies, officially received Rwandan citizenship on Wednesday last, according to Rwandan news channel Rwandan Broadcasting Agency.

Duke was among 23 people who were granted citizenship. His sister Dr Cindy M Duke was also among those who became naturalised Rwandans.

“Today is a truly auspicious and memorable day for me and my sister,” Duke tweeted. “Its our continental birthday.”

The brother and sister took their oaths before executive director of the Kicukiro District, Antoine Mutsinzi, who called on the newly naturalized citizens to learn Rwandan as it is the most widely used language in the country.

On Friday last, Duke joined celebrities such as Kevin Hart at Rwanda’s annual gorilla naming ceremony where he was given the honour of naming a baby gorilla, which he named Intarumikwa – Resilient Giant.

“I am so proud and grateful for the work that Rwanda is doing in gorilla conservation,” he said at the naming ceremony. “To me, all of you are also ‘Intarumikwa.’ You are all shining examples, from your history to the work that you are doing today and will continue to do.”

In July, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, was in TT for the 45th Caricom heads of government summit at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

In his address to regional leaders, Kagame said the region must focus “on concrete initiatives” to build a relationship with African countries. He hailed Caricom as being one of “the most vibrant regional integration organisations in the world.”