Tobago athletes among the medals at National Cross Country

TOBAGO ATHLETES distinguished themselves at the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) National Cross Country run at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday.

Four participating clubs – RSS Phoenix, Tobago Falcons Signal Hill Comprehensive School and Mason Hall Police Youth Club, returned with silverware.

Mason Hall mounted the podium on three occasions. Zack La Rosa earned silver in the boys Under-17 four-kilometre distance, posting a time of 15 minutes 26 seconds.

Angel Davidson (20.05) and Sylina Jack (8.15) got bronze in the girls’ 4km and 2 kms races respectively.

Phoenix and Signal Hill, each earned two silver medals.

Gloria Henry (8.11) in the girls Under-15 2k and Rasheeda Cave (19.11) in the girls Under-17 4k, tasted success for Phoenix.

Excelling for Signal Hill were Arlette Ollivierre (21.33 in the girls Under-20 4k) and Nkosi Toney (14.24 in the boys Under-20 4k).

Shanille Greene (22.00) produced a bronze medal for Falcons in the girls Under-20 4k.

Speaking on behalf of Mason Hall, assistant coach at the club Volris Campbell said, “The inclement weather hampered our preparation, but our main focus was to compete and provide exposure.”

She added, “We came to Trinidad with four athletes, three got medals and the other girl finished in the top ten, so we are satisfied with their performances.”

Kyle Joseph, coach of Signal Hill said he was expecting the results. “We were expecting a good performance,” he said, “and it is a good highlight for the school.”

Plus One-A-Week Athletic Club were the most successful club on show, as they won three of the eight categories, along with several second and third place finishes. Carifta athlete Aniqah Bailey (7.29) won the girls Under-15 title.

Kayleigh Forde, who also represented TT at the Carifta Games in Jamaica, won the girls Under-17 crown in 17 minutes and one second, while Omare Thompson (14.15) swept the field in the boys Under-17 category.

Derrick Simon, coach of One-A-Week, praised the organisers of the event and said his athletes were just happy to compete again.

He said, “It was a well-organised event, which ensured safety and support for the athletes. Our athletes enjoyed the return to competing, and this event was like off-season preparation for them.”

Cougars Athletic Club copped two titles. Isaiah Alder (6.55) prevailed in the boys Under-15 division and Carifta bronze medallist Tafari Waldron (13.51) won the boys Under-20 category.

Other winners were Kelicia Aguilera (21.04) of Tranquility Secondary School, in the girls Under-20 category.

Samantha Shulkla secured the 6k female open top finish and Donnel Francis (29.41) representing Maximising Athletic Potential was the open male winner.

A total of 160 athletes, inclusive of 56 females, competed in the event.

