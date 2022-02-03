Tobago association head: Small entrepreneurs still divided on vaccinations

News

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

President of the Tobago Unique Bed and Breakfast & Self-Catering Association Kaye Trotman has admitted that entrepreneurs in the sector are divided on the issue of vaccinations.

As such, she said business owners still do not have a set position on how they should operate within their respective businesses.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection is hoping to achieve herd immunity by having at least 48,575 people vaccinated – approximately 90 per cent of the population.

But as of January 31, it reported that 24,261 people were fully vaccinated – 45 per cent of the population. It added, 4,560 people got their booster dose.

On Tobago Channel 5’s Rise and Shine programme on Wednesday, Trotman said, “There is no one agreed position that I am aware of. We do have varied perspectives along the spectrum, and people would have to target or at least fashion their in-house policies to suit but bearing in mind that there are agreed-upon standards of covid19 protocol that we do need to follow.”

She said owing to the mixed views on vaccinations within the sector, extra emphasis has been placed on health protocols.

“There are those who are against vaccination and those who are for it, more or less like a 50-50. What we have come down to is the need for practising those protocols, regardless of whether property owners and their staff are vaccinated or not.”

Trotman, owner of Native Abode, said small property owners must cater to guests who may be unvaccinated.

“There is a segment of the market, especially for the small properties, where you have potential guests who are not vaccinated and they are not allowed in other facilities. So, who provides for them?”

She admitted, though, that most bed and breakfast establishments, owing to their small size, would make vaccinated guests feel more comfortable.

“The few staff that we may have, once our guests are vaccinated, they are secured because vaccination would give you a sense of greater security. So, we do have those health protocols, or at least accept the world safe certificate for covid19 protocols as well as the CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency) protocols that all of our properties are following in terms of our preparations.”

Trotman said unvaccinated staff are usually not on the frontlines.

“Luckily for us, we do not have a lot of staff because we usually have five-room and three-room properties.

“Most of the time, the service is provided by the owner/operator who has chosen to either be vaccinated – about 50 per cent are vaccinated – and the other 50 per cent they are aware of some of the challenges they may face in a market where their guests want their properties to be vaccinated, or their staff to be vaccinated.”

She added, many operators know there is a possibility they could lose potential guests “so they have weighed the pros and cons.”

With the resumption of international flights to Tobago, Trotman said the association is looking towards creating what she called “a small property experience” for guests within the tourism sector.

“Part of that is looking towards those things that are traditional to us, and food on a whole is one of them.”