Tobago artiste Fari Dan murdered

Tobago

N’Kosi Bovell, also known as Fari Dan.

Tobago artiste N’Kosi Bovell, also known as Fari Dan, has been murdered.

Bovell was liming with a group of friends around 9pm on Sunday, near Dutch Fort Restaurant and Bar in Scarborough, when they were approached by two gunmen. Bovell, whose back was turned to the killers, was shot multiple times about his body from close range. The gunmen ran away in the same direction they came.

Footage of the murder was captured by CCTV.

Fari Dan had earned a following on the Trinibad music scene with over 100,000 views on YouTube on a number of tracks.

Investigations are continuing.