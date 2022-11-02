Tobago allows direct berthing of yachts again

News

Yachts are now allowed to berth directly in Tobago. –

The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) has said yachts can now berth directly in Tobago waters without first berthing in Trinidad for the necessary approvals and clearance. The OCS said this became effective on October 27.

Cruisers/yachties coming directly to Tobago must first berth at the Scarborough or Charlotteville ports.

On arrival at either port, visitors must follow certain protocols: contact the Port Health Unit (visit website or e-mail [email protected]); visit the Immigration Division’s office at either port; visit the Customs and Excise Division’s office at either port.

Cruisers/yachties are advised to visit www.ysatt.com for information on the working hours of these agencies. A fee will be charged for services provided outside normal working hours.

The Tobago House of Assembly said it welcomes all cruisers/yachties “back to our beautiful island without logistical inconvenience, and wish for smooth operations and an enjoyable Tobago experience.