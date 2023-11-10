Tobago adjudged third most desirable island at World Travel Market

News

The I Love Tobago sign at the Scarborough Esplanade. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TOBAGO has been adjudged the third most desirable island in the world by Wanderlust travel magazine at the World Travel Market (WTM), the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation said in a statement on Thursday.

This is the second time the island has claimed a spot in the top three, cementing its desirability as a world-class destination.

Cuba and Taiwan placed first and second, respectively.

Tobago beat other islands, including Palawan, Tasmania, Mauritius, Langkawi, Sri Lanka, Saint Helena and Barbados.

Tourism secretary Tashia Burris expressed her delight and pride in Tobago’s second consecutive top three placement in the annual Wanderlust Reader’s Choice Awards.

The award ceremony, which was held on November 7 at the British Museum, was one of the highlights of the WTM.

The international trade show was held from November 6-8 at the ExCel London exhibition and convention centre, London, United kingdom.

The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards has been celebrating the best in travel for 22 years and shines a spotlight on the travel industry’s greatest stars.

The awards are open globally to tourism boards, tour operators and destinations.