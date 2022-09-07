TKR crash to heavy CPL defeat

Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Khary Pierre takes a catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Barbados Royals’ captain David Miller during the teams’ match in the Hero Caribbean Premier League, at the Darren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. –

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) suffered a humiliating 80-run defeat under the Duckworth-Lewis method against Barbados Royals in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Wednesday.

The victory meant Royals moved to the top of the standings with three victories from as many matches. TKR are third, with one win, one loss and one no result.

Jamaica Tallawahs will have a chance to move ahead of Royals with a win over St Lucia Kings at 7 pm on Wednesday in St Lucia.

There were multiple rain delays during the contest between TKR and Royals before the match ended at 2.20 pm.

At the time, TKR were struggling on 51/7 after eight overs, chasing a mammoth 195 for victory.

Colin Munro, playing in his first match of the tournament, was the only TKR batsman to reach double figures (12). Munro joined the team late after playing in the Hundred tournament in England.

The powerful TKR batting line-up did not show up, as Nicholas Pooran (eight), Kieron Pollard (one) and Andre Russell (nine) all fell cheaply.

Bowling for Royals, the trio of Devon Thomas, Obed McCoy and Oshane Thomas took two wickets apiece. Devon grabbed 2/4, McCoy picked up 2/11 and Oshane snatched 2/18.

Batting first, Royals got off to an impressive start, getting to 49 without loss after 3.5 overs, when rain stopped play for 20 minutes.

After the break, openers Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock continued where they left off. The pair put on 85 in 9.2 overs, before Mayers fell for 52 off 33 deliveries. The left-handed Mayers struck five fours and four sixes.

Royals slowed down a bit after the fall of Mayers, but still maintained an impressive run-rate.

South African de Kock kept Royals in front before being dismissed for 44 off 34 balls. Royals captain David Miller, batting at number three, cracked 60 off 36 deliveries with five fours and two sixes.

Miller, dismissed in the penultimate over, guided Royals to 194/4 in 20 overs.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine was the most successful bowler for TKR, grabbing 1/23 in four overs.

TKR will try to rebound against Tallawahs at 10 am at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS ROYALS 194/4 (20 overs) – David Miller 60, Kyle Mayers 52, Quinton de Kock 44; Sunil Narine 1/23 vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 51/7 (8 overs) – Colin Munro 12; Oshane Thomas 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/11, Devon Thomas 2/4. Royals won by 80 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method. Man of the Match: David Miller (Barbados Royals).