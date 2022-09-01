TKR advance to inaugural Women’s CPL final

Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders women captain Deandra Dottin powers a shot through the on-side while Barbados Royals wicketkeeper Reniece Boyce looks on, during their 6ixty women match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 25. Photo courtesy 6IXTY 2022.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) qualified for the final of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) T20 tournament after their match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, was abandoned, on Thursday.

TKR scored 105/6 in 20 overs with Hayley Jensen scoring 25 not out off 25 deliveries. She struck two fours and one six.

TKR captain Deandra Dottin hit 21 off 18 balls and opener Natasha McLean scored 20 off 26.

Medium pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser was the best bowler for Amazon Warriors taking 3/21 in four overs.

Amazon Warriors could only get to 13 without loss after two overs when rain ended the match.

TKR will finish in the top two among the three teams after defeating Barbados Royals by one run in their opening match, on Wednesday.

The match between Amazon Warriors and Royals on Saturday at 3 pm will be a virtual semifinal as the winners will advance to Sunday’s final against TKR at 2.30 pm.

The entire WCPL is being played at Warner Park.