Timbaland, Missy Elliott Honors Magoo Following His Death At Age 50

The death of another veteran rap artiste has sent the community into mourning as former Timbaland collaborator Magoo died over the weekend.

Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, was 50 years old at the time of death and made a name for himself as half of the duo Timbaland & Magoo on their 1997 album Welcome To Our World. Magoo has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and late R&B icon Aaliyah.

Not much has been shared about Magoo’s cause of death or whether he was sick. However, many of his friends and collaborators shared their shock at his passing and offered words of comfort to his family members and relatives.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point…this dude, always pushed me,” R&B artist Ginuwine, 52, began in a lengthy tribute to his friend, which also featured a throwback photo of him along with Magoo, Aaliyah and others. He continued, “Totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha.”

Others who co-signed the post were artists like Jermaine Dupri and Omarion, who remembered the artist.

Musician Digital Black also shared a photo of the artist and wrote, “Man can’t believe this [Rest In Heaven] Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all.”

Magoo’s hits include “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” “Beep Me 911,” “Drop,” and many others.

Timbaland pays respect to Magoo on Instagram writing, “This one hits different [crying emoji] long live Melvin aka magoo !!![broken heart emoji] Tim and Magoo forever rest easy my king.”

Missy Elliott also shared a touching tribute for the late rapper, while reflecting on their entrance into the game as teenagers.

“These are the kind of post I don’t wish on any1 at 1st I was in shock & the more I sit the reality kicks in so many emotions,” Missy Elliott wrote. “I remember when we 1st met as teenagers & you said hey my name Melvin & I laughed so hard & I said wait you really talk like that? and you said yuuuup & I kept laughing & I said what you do you said I rap & you kicked 8 bars & I said you remind me of Qtip & you said he one of my favorite emcees but your flow was VA I loved it! & from that day we became so cool you supported me from day 1 & you said I’m going to call you Misdemeanor because it’s a crime to have that many talents. So those who don’t know Magoo gave me the name Misdemeanor When we did this song Beep Me 911 & I asked Magoo to get on it & I played this verse over and over & posting this is just heartbreaking I am so lost for words.”

Fans wrote celebratory posts to the rapper.

“RIP Magoo. His appearance on “Beep Me 911″ is an all-time classic guest spot. When I was a kid I thought this was Missy using some mild vocal effects. An androgynous-voiced king,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“What Timbaland and Magoo did on Indian Flute can’t be undone,” another fan wrote referencing the song “Indian Flute.”

“A few years ago Magoo talked about Aaliyah She loved prank calling people,” another fan wrote.