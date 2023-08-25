Tim David, Tom Curran add firepower to TKR

Sports

Australian batsman Tim David. –

FOUR-TIME champions Trinbago Knight Riders have added more firepower to their squad for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

TKR have not completed a match yet as their opening match on August 19 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots was abandoned because of rain. TKR got to 19/1 after three overs batting first when rain ended the match.

On Saturday, TKR will play St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts at 10 am.

According to a CPL release, “Australian batter Tim David is amongst the replacement overseas players signed by the TKR for their 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League campaign. David replaces (South African) Rilee Rossouw who is no longer available for the 2023 season.

“David has CPL experience having previously represented the St Lucia Kings at the tournament. He is however not available for the first six league games of the tournament, and will have a temporary replacement in the form of Irish international Lorcan Tucker, the wicket-keeper batter who has played more than 100 times for Ireland and has made more than 1,500 runs in T20 cricket.”

David is a power hitter and an excellent fielder. With Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard also on the team, the fans will have to be on the lookout as sixes will be flying into the stands.

“Also joining the Knight Riders is England international Tom Curran. He will be a temporary replacement for Noor Ahmad (of Afghanistan), who is no longer available for the 2023 season.” Curran is a fast bowler who can also bat.

The Knight Riders have also confirmed that their final overseas spot will go to USA international Ali Khan who has been part of the franchise’s setup since 2017.

TKR squad:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tom Curran, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Waqar Salamkhiel, Noor Ahmad, Tim David, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Terrence Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael, Lorcan Tucker.