Tigrayan forces summarily executed dozens of civilians in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, HRW says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

HRW urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to create an international inquiry into the abuses committed by warring parties in the expanded Tigray conflict.

HRW said that on August 31, “Tigrayan forces entered the village of Chenna and engaged in sporadic and at times heavy fighting with Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara militias. Chenna residents told Human Rights Watch that over the next five days Tigrayan forces summarily executed 26 civilians in 15 separate incidents, before withdrawing on September 4.”

The rights group also reported that on September 9, according to witnesses, Tigrayan forces summarily executed a total of 23 people in the town of Kobo in four separate incidents, The killings were in apparent retaliation for attacks by farmers on advancing Tigrayan forces earlier that day, it said.

Human Rights Watch said it conducted remote interviews in September and October with 36 people including witnesses to killings, victims’ relatives and neighbors, religious figures, and doctors about fighting and abuses in and around Chenna Teklehaimanot village (Chenna) and the town of Kobo.

