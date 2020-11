WASH­ING­TON — Polls closed across the coun­try last night as Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump and De­mo­c­ra­t­ic chal­lenger Joe Biden con­clud­ed an epic cam­paign that will shape Amer­i­ca’s re­sponse to the surg­ing pan­dem­ic and foun­da­tion­al ques­tions of eco­nom­ic fair­ness and racial jus­tice.