Tickets going fast for Burna Boy’s Trinidad show

LESS than 24 hours after international Grammy award-winning Afrobeats singer Burna Boy confirmed he will be in Trinidad on December 16, online VIP and General tickets were sold out.

Trinidad was added to Burna Boy’s stadium concert World Damini Tour website a week ago.

On Thursday Burna Boy posted a picture on Instagram with the words: “Trinidad 16/12.”

He captioned it “Finally!” The post has received over 61,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments.

A week earlier, an Instagram post by Barbados-based organisers Twisted Entertainment said he would be performing in Trinidad, Antigua and Jamaica on December 16, 17 and 18 respectively.

Twisted Entertainment is an entertainment and promotions company formed by young entrepreneurs from different Caribbean countries with experience in promoting, staging and planning events.

This is Burna Boy’s second visit to the country, after he was featured at the closing night of the Tobago Music Art and Cultural Festival on October 27. Despite heavy thundershowers, he delivered a riveting performance at the Plymouth Recreational Grounds just after 1 am.

Two days later he thanked Tobago for hosting him in another Instagram post: “In the middle of a thunderstorm, Tobago, you all were unbelievable.”

He first visited Barbados in July and then St Maarten, Tobago, Dominica and Curacao.

Over the past four months, Burna Boy hasperformed before thousands throughout the Caribbean.