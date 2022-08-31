Throwback: Images of TT over the decades

News

1962 Independence Celebrations Red House. File photo/Info Division

As we celebrate TT’s diamond jubilee, we reflect on earlier decades of the nation’s past through these images from the archives.

Sir Soloman Hochoy takes the salute at the first Independence Parade in 1962. File photo/ Info Division

(L-R) Senior Cabinet Minister Errol Mahabir, PM Eric Eustace Williams and Francis ‘Boyce’ Prevatt, Minister of Finance in discussion in Parliament. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

The funeral procession for Basil Davis who was killed in 1970 during a Black Power Movement meeting. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Lord Kitchener. File photo/Info Division

Aldwyn Roberts aka Lord Kitchener shows off his moves as he break-dances in the bandstand in Woodford Square on February 11, 1984. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

A young man stands back in awe as Aldwyn Roberts aka Lord Kitchener shows off his moves as he break-dances in the bandstand in Woodford Square on February 11, 1984. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

A young Dwight Yorke meets Aldwyn Roberts aka Kitchener at Servol. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

(L-R) Slinger Francisco ‘The Mighty Sparrow’ and Aldwyn Roberts ‘Lord Kitchener’ in an interview with Sunday Punch reporter Angela Fox. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

An ‘energised’ PM ANR Robinson sings along with Machel Montano to his song ‘Dr Carnival’ at an event in 1988. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Prime Minister ANR Robinson (centre) poses with Sat Maharaj of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and several SDMS pundits before a puja which was held after being shot in his (Robinson’s) knee during the 1990 attempted coup. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

In an undated photo Garfield ‘Ras Shorty I’ Blackman, hugs Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters as they displayed their affection for each other as brothers in the Calypso fraternity. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Visibly wonded Prime Minister ANR Robinson and his wife Patricia prayer during a puja held after he survived bieng shot in his knee during the 1990 attempted coup. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Former Prime Minister ANR Robinson high-fives Cricketer Larry Gomes at an NAR meeting in Arima on December 16, 1990. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

(L-R) The President of Haiti Jean-Bertrand Aristide shakes hands with Trinidad and Tobago Chief Justice , Clinton Bernard as Prime Minister ANR Robinson looks on as they greeted the Haitian President at Piarco International Airport on November 8, 1991. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Former Prime Minister ANR Robinson greets Allyson Brown, portrayer of Tan Tan and Peter Minshall designer of Tan Tan and Saga boy at the VIP Room at Piarco International Airport after they came back from perfroming at the opening of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics on August 13, 1992. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Prime Minister ANR Robinson shakes hands with Ulric Cross, Royal Air Force navigator and Chairman of TTT. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Track and field athlete Ato Boldon meets President ANR Robinson, his wife Patricia and their daughter Ann Margret in August 1997. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd

Aldwyn Roberts aka Lord Kitchener appears on stage with Len Boogsie Sharpe during the ‘Live to the World’ perfromance of BWIA Invaders Steel band. File photo/TT News Centre Ltd