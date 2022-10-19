Three withdraw from PNM elections

News

Rowley’s team: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, with his slate of candidates for the PNM internal election, from left, Robert Le Hunte, Irene Hinds, Abdon Mason, Daniel Dookie, Ndale Young, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Overand Padmore, Foster Cummings, Indar Parasram, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Avinash Singh, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and Laurel Lezama at the Arima Town Hall, Arima yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THREE members of the PNM have bowed out of the upcoming internal elections. citing different reasons or none at all.

Voting in the election is scheduled for November 26-27 and December 4. Ndale Young withdrew as a candidate for youth officer, leaving Jeniece Scott as sole nominee. He said while the usual term was two years, he had served as youth officer for the past four years.

“I’m 41. I decided to give way.” Young said when Scott approached him, he had decided to sponsor her bid, rather than contest the seat again. “It was not because of pressure. No one asked me to withdraw.”

Young said he viewed his role as recruiting new talent. Curtis Shade, who bowed out of a five-way race to be field officer, told Newsday he did not wish to comment, when asked his reasons for withdrawing. Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning had previously told reporters he had withdrawn due to a family emergency. Among the other posts, most prominently the party’s leadership is being contested by Dr Rowley, Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Junior Barrack and Ronald Boynes.