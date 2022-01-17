Three-way race in Debe South by-election

THE Debe South by-election is now a three-way race among the UNC, PNM and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP).

This was confirmed by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) in a statement on Monday, after candidates for all three parties filed their nomination papers at its returning office in Debe.

The EBC said there are no independent candidates contesting the February 7 election.

While all three parties and their respective candidates are confident of victory, the incumbent UNC was certain its political fortress in Debe South would not be breached and conquered.

The PEP was the last to complete the nomination process. It took nearly an hour for candidate Lorenzo Sammy to file his nomination papers. During that time, there was movement of PEP officials in and out of the EBC office, as various checks were made before Sammy’s paperwork was completed.

In contrast, UNC candidate Khemraj Sunil Seecharan and PNM candidate Judy Sookdeo each took approximately 30 minutes to file their papers.

UNC candidate Khemraj Seecharan, centre, displays his slip after filing his nomination form at the EBC’s office in Debe. With him are Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, and Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Seecharan arrived, without fanfare, with a small contingent of UNC members. Sookdeo and her PNM contingent arrived in similar fashion. Sammy was accompanied by tassa drummers and a group of PEP supporters which was larger than the combined UNC and PNM contingents.

Asked about the length of time taken to file his papers, Sammy said, “There were some minor issues, but they were sorted out and we are here now and ready to go.”

PEP chairman Felicia Holder reiterated the party’s concern that the nomination period for the by-election was too short.

“We raised our concerns based on the fact that the writ of election was not visible. We were not aware of the date.

“In fact, we just saw the writ so that information is going to go back to our attorneys.”

The PEP’s attorneys, J Young and Co, wrote to the EBC to ask for nomination day for the by-election to be extended from Monday to January 31.

When asked if Sammy filing his nomination papers meant the party would not proceed with legal action if nomination day was not extended, Holder replied, “I don’t want to say yes, I don’t want to say no.”

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who was part of the UNC contingent, had no idea why the PEP wanted to challenge the nomination process.

“What is the PEP? What is that? We don’t know them here. We have not seen anybody like that for years in Debe, Penal and so on.”

Moonilal said the UNC welcomed the PEP, whichever part of TT they come from.

“We do not believe they will bother the scores, so to speak.”

He equally dismissed the challenge of the PNM.

“In Debe South, it will be a very, very close fight between the PNM candidate and her deposit.”

“Penal/Debe is a UNC fortress and we do not expect that the enemies will penetrate on this occasion.”

While Debe South is a traditional UNC stronghold, Seecharan did not consider the outcome to be a foregone conclusion.

“This election is not just about UNC and Debe South. The people in the country want to send a message.”

Seecharan said people who are not registered to vote in Debe South “want to vote in this election because they want to show they are fed up and they want to send a strong message to the Government.”

He identified flooding, water and infrastructure among the issues he wants to address as councillor. With local government elections constitutionally due this year, Seecharan said, “This election is the start for that local election that is going to come later this year.”

Sookdeo said, “The PNM’s chance of winning this election is as good as any (other party). Nothing is impossible.”

She added the PNM has contested every election in TT since its inception in 1956.

“I have always liked politics, and the people of Debe South need proper representation.”

Sookdeo listed infrastructure, flooding and funding as some of her priorities should she become councillor.

PNM candidate Judy Sookdeo is surrounded by supporters after filing her nomination papers on Monday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

“Some of these issues lie within the jurisdiction of the (Penal/Debe) regional corporation (PDRC).”

Sookdeo promised to ensure that the PDRC “identify and pay attention to the roads that are within its jurisdiction.” She planned to foster greater community development through partnerships with religious, youth and other groups.

Sammy identified improved health care, employment and education among his priorities.

Holder said no one should rule out a PEP victory.

“I have to ask the residents of Debe now, for all of the years that this has been a UNC constituency, what does Debe have to show for it?”

