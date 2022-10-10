Three-way race for PNM leadership

News

Former Minister of Finance Karen Nunez-Tesheira, right, speaks to the media after filing her nomination for the leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) at the PNM Central Office in Enterprise, Chaguanas, Monday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE leadership of the PM is now a three-way race, with both Karen Nunez-Tesheira and Ronald Boynes hoping to dethrone the incumbent, Dr Keith Rowley.

The three are each hoping the majority of the PNM’s 100,000 voters gives them the green light for the next four years.

Elections will run on three days: November 26 and 27 for special voters; and again on December 4.

On Monday, the chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Sigler Jack and chairman of the Diego Martin West constituency office Robert Cezair filed nomination papers on behalf of Rowley, as he was unable to do so personally because he was in Parliament. The two completed the filing at about 11.40 am.

Nominations were filed at the PNM’s Central Office at the corner of Chrissie Terrace and Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

Nunez-Tesheira filed her nomination about an hour later and Boynes filed his at about 3.15 pm.

Boynes is the newest entrant in the race, after his intention to contest was leaked on Monday morning. Nunez-Tesheira announced she was going to step into the arena to battle to lead the party on October 1.