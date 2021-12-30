Three Venezuelan fishermen missing off Orange Valley

News

Luis Rodriguez.

Three Venezuelan men have been missing since December 27, when they went out fishing at sea and did not return to their homes in Couva.

Luis Manuel Rodríguez, 24, Ghilbert Jesús Mendoza Millán, 25, and Ender Emil Carvajal Pugarita, 32, were last seen at 6pm that day in the boat Simon Peter, near the old rig off Orange Valley.

Family members said they never reported their return.

Jhinmy Rodríguez, Luis Manuel’s brother, told Newsday on Thursday afternoon the families have had no response from the TT authorities.

Several people have reported the disappearance of the three men to various police stations.

“Some fishermen friends have gone to sea to try to look for them, but they return shortly after with no news,” Rodríguez said.

He said they always went fishing alone.

Ghilbert Jesús Mendoza Millán

Carvajal Pugarita was the captain of the boat for six months, Rodríguez had finished his first month on the job, while it was Mendoza Millán’s first day.

“We are worried. The three of them are good boys, workers who day by day fight for the well-being of their families and who had never disappeared like that,” said Rodríguez.

Ender Emil Carvajal

Anyone with information about the missing men can call: 273-4010 / 380-1314.