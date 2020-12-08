Three teens charged with murder

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

Pres­i­dent of the Pri­vate Child­care Providers Nisha Hoyte says there is one group of stu­dents who will be left be­hind as schools con­tin­ue on­line whether they have ac­cess to de­vices and in­ter­net or not. That is preschool­ers – chil­dren be­tween the ages three and five.