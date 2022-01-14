Three shot dead in Sangre Grande

News

Police are probing the murder of three men in Sangre Grande on Thursday night.

Sangre Grande police received a report of a shooting on the Toco Main Road, Sangre Grande, at around 9.30 pm and went to the area where they saw the bodies of two men in the driver’s and front passenger seat of a car, and a third man bleeding on the ground outside.

The men were identified as 25-year-old Jhermac Quashie, Terrance Nixon, 29, and Skeete Sanchez, 28.

A district medical officer went to the area and declared all three men dead.

The car they were found in was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU), Cumuto.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.