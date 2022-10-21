Three people shot in drive-by shooting in San Fernando

News

File photo: Police officers at Library Corner, San Fernando.

THREE people were shot in a drive-by shooting near Library Corner, San Fernando on Thursday night.

One person is in critical condition at hospital while the other two people are listed in stable condition.

Police reports said the incident happened around 10.35 pm. The victims were taken to the nearby San Fernando General Hospital in a police vehicle.

Trent Rampersad, 22, of London Street, San Fernando, is in critical condition. Chelsea Seetahal, 26, and Marquise Ifill, 21, are in stable condition.

Seetahal and Ifill live at London Street and Victoria Street in San Fernando respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.