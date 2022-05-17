Three Of Sports Illustrated Cover Models Were Shot In The Caribbean

Three of the four models on the 2022 Sports Illustrated cover were shot in the Caribbean.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 17, 2022: Three of the four models who made the cover of Sport Illustrated 2022 were shot in the Caribbean, the magazine has confirmed.

Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Maye Musk were also photographed separately in the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Belize, respectively.

Kardashian made her SI Swimsuit debut on the 2022 cover in the Dominican Republic and was photographed by Greg Swales.

Realty star Kim Kardashian poses for the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. (Photo by Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated via Contour RA by Getty Images)

Grammy nominated singer Ciara was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts.

Singer Ciara poses for the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue on December 7, 2021 in Barbados. (Photo by Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated via Contour RA by Getty Images)

Maye Musk, a model for 50 years and the mother of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai.

Model Maye Musk poses for the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue 2022 in Belize. (Photo by Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated via Contour RA by Getty Images)