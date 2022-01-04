Three new omicron cases detected in Trinidad and Tobago

News

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

Three additional cases of the omicron variant of covid19 have been detected in Trinidad and Tobago. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15.

In a release, the Health Ministry said the cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

It said two of the cases had a history of recent travel. One patient returned to Trinidad from Miami and the other from Canada.

The last patient had no recent history of travel or known contact with another covid19 case. The ministry said this case is under epidemiological investigation.

The release said all patients have been isolated as a result of their positive covid19 results and will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for people with covid19 variants of concern. Additionally, contacts of the omicron cases have been quarantined.

The presence of the variants was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, UWI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says to date 108 countries have confirmed cases of the omicron variant. Research has suggested that it is more easily spread from person to person than previous variants, but further information is needed on its impact on people who contract this variant.

The Ministry of Health reminds the population of the importance of being vaccinated against the covid19 virus as soon as possible.