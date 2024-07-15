Three more murders bring weekend toll to 18

News

A crime scene investigator. – File photo

ANOTHER murder late on July 14 in Port of Spain, and two early on the morning of July 15 in Freeport and Arima, have made a weekend of bloodshed worse.

Police said around 8.38 pm on July 14 there was a shooting at the corner of Charlotte Street and South Quay, Port of Spain.

One man whose identity has not been confirmed by Newsday was gunned down, while another man was shot and wounded.

The wounded victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hours later, a Venezuelan national, Fayge Acosta, 23, of Freeport was stabbed to death at his home.

Police said around 12.45 am on July 15 Acosta was at home where his relatives heard noises and saw him with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the Couva Hospital for treatment, but died around 3.30 am.

Police have no motive for his murder.

In the morning on July 15, the body of a man was found in Dump Road, Arima.

He had been shot dead.

Newsday will have more this as it develops.

From July 12 to noon on July 15, 18 murders had been recorded.