Three more die of covid, 54 vaccinated in past two weeks

In this April 2021 file photo, Tracy Davidson-Celestine receives her covid19 vaccine at the Bacolet Health Centre in Tobago. – Photo by David Reid

THREE people including an elderly man and woman and a middle-aged man, have died due to complications associated with the covid virus in the past two weeks.

The Health Ministry’s fortnightly update on Tuesday said of the three, one had no co-morbidities, one had a single co-morbidity while the third had multiple comorbidities.

In the past two weeks, 146 more people tested positive for the virus bringing the rolling 14 day average of new cases to ten. To date, 191,496 people tested positive for the virus, with 4,390 dying.

As at May 2, there were 24 patients in the parallel health care system, none of them in need of intensive care and eight in home self isolation.

In all, 718,969 people have been vaccinated, 54 more in the past two weeks with a total of 174,836 receiving their booster shots.