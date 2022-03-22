Three more deaths, 251 new covid19 cases on Tuesday

News

The Ministry of Health has recorded three more deaths and 251 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

In its 4 pm daily update, the ministry said the recent covid19 fatalities include three patients – two women and one man – all with pre-existing conditions.

This brings the death toll to 3,719 a little over two years since TT recorded its first case on March 12, 2020.

From 661,720 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites 135,579 returned positive. Of these, the ministry said 122,476 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 9,384 active cases. Of these 9,152 were in home isolation, 173 people in hospital receiving treatment, 16 patients in step-down facilities and 43 others in state quarantine.

In three weeks TT will mark the anniversary of the launch of the National Vaccination programme. The ministry’s update said 50.5 per cent of the population has been vaccinated thus far. It said 707,632 people have taken a covid19 vaccine and 143,335 people got the booster.