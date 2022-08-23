Three more covid19 deaths on Tuesday

News

Image courtesy CDC

There have been three additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Tuesday.

This raises the covid19 death toll to 13 in the past three days,and increases the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 4,108.

Those who died were one elderly male and two elderly females, all with multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 295 new covid19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 21 and 22.

There are now 6,617 active cases.

There are 233 patients in hospital, with 6,384 in home self-isolation and 23 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Tuesday, there were 166,703 recovered covid19 patients, with 25 people being discharged from public health facilities and 461 recovered community cases.