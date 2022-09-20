Three more covid19 deaths, 59 new cases

News

File photo

The Ministry of Health has recorded three more covid19-related deaths and 59 new cases on Monday.

The latest fatalities – two men and one woman – had multiple comorbidities.

Active cases now stand at 4,340 with 15 patients in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, 162 others are in hospital and 4,178 people are in home isolation. There are three patients in ICU and ten in the high-dependency unit.

The country recorded 182,306 covid19 cases since the first case in 2020. Since then, 173,772 patients have recovered and 4,178 people have died.

Over a year into the national vaccination programme, 716,837 people have completed the vaccination regime and 168,567 people had got a booster shot.